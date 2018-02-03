'Establishing a new culture': New Era of Southern baseball

A new era of Southern baseball is officially under way. Kerrick Jackson the newest face of the Jaguars program is ready to keep traditions alive and and bring Southern back to a perennial power house in college baseball.

"I don't think it will really hit until we get on the field," admitted first year head coach Kerrick Jackson.

With the foundation already built under former head coach Roger Cador who retired last season, Jackson now has the opportunity to fill in the gaps and create a winning atmosphere once again.

"I think establishing a new culture, a based level of discipline and based level of fundamentals," said Jackson. There excited about the change, I think I've noticed they're a really tight knit group."

With an new season less than three weeks away, one of the biggest changes will be a brand new Southern logo.

"For the first time in I don't know how many years, we're going to have a different logo on our hat," Jackson said. So, it's little things like that, that will bring about some changes."

Possibly the biggest hurdle for Jackson in his first season will be the lingering cloud of NCAA sanctions. Right now the Jags are not allotted the full practice time other universities have, nor do they have a full core of scholarship players. And, for at least Jackson's first full season Southern will be ineligible to compete in post season play.

"The biggest thing I told our kids from day one, if we look at what we needs to happen to be a championship caliber team and that list goes from A-to-Z, we may only cover A-to-D this year and I'm okay with that," Jackson said. If there's any bright side as to what is going on, it's allowing us to establish some new norms, establish good fundamentals so once we get out of these penalties we can hit the ground running."