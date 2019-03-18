Latest Weather Blog
ESPN seemingly leaks women's NCAA bracket hours early
An apparent graphics error caused ESPN to accidentally air the bracket for the NCAA Women's basketball tournament early.
The tournament bracket was set to be unveiled on the network at 7 p.m. Monday, but viewers caught a glimpse at the seeding when on pre-show coverage around 3 p.m.
In what can only be described as remarkable, the #NCAAW bracket was just on ESPNU by mistaken. I’ve managed to grab three sections of it if anyone else wants to help fill it out.— Blake DuDonis (@BlakeDuDonis) March 18, 2019
Spoiler: UCF & Tennessee are IN pic.twitter.com/xzpKpGpjdT
The bracket wasn't up for long, but viewers were able to snap pictures and put that together into an earlier preview of the full bracket.
You can find the full seeding below via Yahoo! Sports.
Albany region
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Robert Morris
No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Kansas State
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Arkansas-Little Rock
No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 13 Boise State
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Tennessee
No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 14 Radford
No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Buffalo
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Towson
Chicago region
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Bethune Cookman
No. 8 Central Michigan vs. No. 9 Michigan State
No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Rice
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Wright State
No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Missouri State
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn
No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 UC Davis
Portland region
No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Southern
No. 8 South Dakota vs. No. 9 Clemson
No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 12 UCF
No. 4 Miami vs. No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast
No. 6 South Dakota State vs. No. 11 Quinnipiac
No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Fordham
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Indiana
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Portland State
Greensboro region
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Abilene Christian
No. 8 Cal vs. No. 9 North Carolina
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Bucknell
No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Belmont
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton
No. 3 NC State vs. No. 14 Maine
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Drake
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Mercer
