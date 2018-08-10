ESPN morning show ranks LSU first AND second best college football atmosphere

BATON ROUGE - Before the 2018 football season has even started, LSU has already outdone itself. A morning ESPN talk show ranked Tiger Stadium at the top for having the best college football atmosphere. But, they also ranked them second best.

Ryen Russillo, a host of ‘Get Up’, was stating his top five hits Wednesday. Alabama was ranked #5 and Wisconsin #3. LSU's daytime games beat them for the number two spot. But, Russillo wasn't done talking about LSU just yet.

“Now the only thing that beats LSU during the day... Is LSU at night,” Russillo said.

The host placed LSU back-to-back, crowning them as #1 and #2 best college football atmospheres.

“Everybody knows that across the nation. Death Valley here in Baton Rouge is a special place to play at,” said tight end Thaddeus Moss.

LSU players weren't surprised to see the rankings.

“I mean [Tiger Stadium] is second to none,” said defensive end Rashard Lawrence.

Lawrence says he still remembers the first time he played in Death Valley on a Saturday night.

“It was loud,” he said. “Walking out of that tunnel and running out, it gives you chills. It was amazing.”

But it’s not just the players who get to experience the thrill. Tiger fans might have plenty of fun with tailgating starting as soon as people wake up.

“There’s always a party afterwards no matter if we win or lose,” said senior Tori Durand.

“It’s more like a family; we all come together and we're all for the tigers,” added senior Jenna Duhe.

Some may say LSU getting ranked the second best and the best is excessive.

"I bet they are sick. I don't care if they are sick or not. That's LSU, that's how we're coming every year,” said Moss.

But the players and fans know they have the secret to game-day success.

“They need to learn southern hospitality, but it wouldn't hurt them to also learn how to cook,” said student Eugene Johnson.

Tiger fans have to wait just under a month to get back into Tiger Stadium. The first home game is September 8th against Southeastern.