ESPN issues apology for James Carville's comments alleging conspiracy

Saturday, November 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: USA Today

BATON ROUGE- ESPN has issued an apology after political commentator James Carville alleged that there was a conspiracy that SEC is helping Alabama.

Carville the commentator and LSU Alum did not hold back when asked about the Tigers linebacker Devin White's suspension.

He went on to list other occasions where SEC teams best defensive player were suspended right before they face Alabama.

“Tennessee’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because of the SEC. Missouri’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because the SEC kicked him out. A&M’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because he was taken out.

“Now the best defensive player in the conference is not going to play the first half for nothing. He did nothing wrong," said Carville.

He did all of this wearing a sweatshirt that had a subliminal reference to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

Not long after ESPN released an apology Sankey for Carville's comments.

“While appearing as a guest on ESPN College GameDay earlier today, James Carville offered his thoughts on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. As we regularly demonstrate here on ESPN, diverse opinions are encouraged. However, these actions were over the top and we would like to apologize to commissioner Sankey for that," an anchor stated.

Carville then went to Twitter to respond to ESPN calling their apology, "Gutless."

