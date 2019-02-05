ESPN fires host for allegedly leaking information about MLB negotiations

Photo: USA Today

Reports say host Adnan Virk is no longer employed at ESPN after it was determined that he leaked information.

ESPN was quickly able to determine that Virk was the source of a report by a sports media website that detailed negotiations between the cable network and Major League Baseball, according to USA Today.

The New York Post reported Monday that Awful Announcing ran a story titled "Contrary to popular conjecture, Baseball Tonight will not be coming back as a daily program." Reports say the story said "MLB gave ground here in part due to some horse trading with ESPN” which allowed the network to televise less baseball-focused studio programming in exchange for moving Sunday Night Baseball an hour earlier to 7 p.m. ET.

USA Today reports that ESPN is currently in negotiations to extend its broadcast deal with MLB. The current deal will run through 2021.

Officials say Virk wasn't forthcoming when confronted about the leak. A person with knowledge of the investigation told USA Today Sports, that Virk would have likely been dismissed even if he admitted to leaking the information.