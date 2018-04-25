ESPN apparently has to help reporters say 'Derrius Guice'

DALLAS – ESPN is working with on-camera talent to help them pronounce college football players whose names might be hard to pronounce.

Pictures posted by sports news and blog gossip site Deadspin show a list of names and a pronunciation guide. Among the names on the list are LSU's Derrius Guice, the Tigers' running back.

“Dare-ee-us Gice – Hard G,” ESPN staff wrote on a dry erase board where meetings with ESPN crews are taking place ahead of the draft. Deadspin reported the picture was among a series of images shared with the website by a source from inside the hotel where ESPN meetings are taking place.

Guice, a Baton Rouge native, is expected to be drafted in the first or second round of the 2018 NFL draft this weekend.

The NFL draft is at the stadium for the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to a pronunciation guide, Deadspin also posted a picture of a separate list of players labeled as having “character concerns” who would not be included in live coverage.

