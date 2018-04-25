78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ESPN apparently has to help reporters say 'Derrius Guice'

2 hours 59 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, April 25 2018 Apr 25, 2018 April 25, 2018 10:55 AM April 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

DALLAS – ESPN is working with on-camera talent to help them pronounce college football players whose names might be hard to pronounce.

Pictures posted by sports news and blog gossip site Deadspin show a list of names and a pronunciation guide. Among the names on the list are LSU's Derrius Guice, the Tigers' running back.

“Dare-ee-us Gice – Hard G,” ESPN staff wrote on a dry erase board where meetings with ESPN crews are taking place ahead of the draft. Deadspin reported the picture was among a series of images shared with the website by a source from inside the hotel where ESPN meetings are taking place.

Guice, a Baton Rouge native, is expected to be drafted in the first or second round of the 2018 NFL draft this weekend.

The NFL draft is at the stadium for the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to a pronunciation guide, Deadspin also posted a picture of a separate list of players labeled as having “character concerns” who would not be included in live coverage.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days