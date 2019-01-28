Latest Weather Blog
ESPN: Anthony Davis tells Pelicans he won't re-sign
NEW ORLEANS - Agent Rich Paul has notified the New Orleans Pelicans that Anthony Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension if and when presented and that he has requested a trade, according to ESPN.
"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul said.
Reports say the Pelicans, who have denied any interest in trading Davis, can offer him a five-year $240 million contract extension this summer. If Davis doesn't re-sign, he is eligible to be a free agent in the summer of 2020.
