ESPN: Anthony Davis tells Pelicans he won't re-sign

NEW ORLEANS - Agent Rich Paul has notified the New Orleans Pelicans that Anthony Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension if and when presented and that he has requested a trade, according to ESPN.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul said.

Reports say the Pelicans, who have denied any interest in trading Davis, can offer him a five-year $240 million contract extension this summer. If Davis doesn't re-sign, he is eligible to be a free agent in the summer of 2020.