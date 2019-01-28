55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ESPN: Anthony Davis tells Pelicans he won't re-sign

3 hours 12 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 January 28, 2019 6:45 AM January 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Agent Rich Paul has notified the New Orleans Pelicans that Anthony Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension if and when presented and that he has requested a trade, according to ESPN.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul said.

 

Reports say the Pelicans, who have denied any interest in trading Davis, can offer him a five-year $240 million contract extension this summer. If Davis doesn't re-sign, he is eligible to be a free agent in the summer of 2020.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days