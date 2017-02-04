63°
Escapees from Monroe youth center captured
MONROE - Two teenagers who escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth are back in custody.
Louisiana State Police say 18-year-old Kevin Provost, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old escaped the facility on Monday.
Provost and the 17-year-old were captured Saturday. State police, in a news release, said both face charges of aggravated escape and battery on a correctional facility employee.
Provost was in custody for armed robbery, while the other youth has a robbery arrest and manslaughter charge in his record.
The youngest escapee was recaptured Tuesday.
