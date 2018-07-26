97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Escaped kid from juvie eludes authorities for days

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Police surrounded a house and closed off part of a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Thursday as law enforcement searched for a juvenile who escaped from a detention facility near the airport days ago.

Thursday afternoon, law enforcement were heavy on Oaklon Avenue at its intersection with Beechwood Drive near the Plank Road and Airline Highway interchange.

Authorities said they were looking for the juvenile escapee but provided little other information.

