Escaped inmate search in Assumption Parish

1 hour 23 minutes 10 seconds ago July 12, 2017 Jul 12, 2017 Wednesday, July 12 2017 July 12, 2017 6:06 AM in News
Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office are out looking for an escaped inmate.

Officials say Calvin Weatherford, a work detail inmate at the detention facility, escaped around 3 a.m. Wednesday by scaling a security fence. He was last seen wearing orange pants with a white T-shirt, and black and yellow tennis shoes.

Weatherford was being held at the facility on 2 counts of simple burglary.

If you see or know Weatherford's whereabouts, contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-369-2912.

