Escaped inmate captured at Mississippi motel

Image via Google Maps

NATCHEZ - Authorities say they've captured a Louisiana inmate at a motel in Mississippi.

The Natchez Democrat reports 30-year-old Curtis O. Scott was arrested Monday at a Red Carpet Inn along with a woman who wasn't charged.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says Scott and two other inmates escaped from the Madison Parish facility by climbing over the fence and going through razor wire. He says the other two inmates were captured, but Scott escaped by stealing a vehicle.

Patten says Scott also stole a cellphone, which allowed police to locate him at the motel.

Scott pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon May 10. Authorities say he is also accused of raping two inmates.

It's unclear if Scott has a lawyer.