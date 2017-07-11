Escaped huskies corralled, to be adopted

GONZALES - At least nine huskies escaped a fenced enclosure and roamed a neighborhood Monday into Tuesday. A resident called WBRZ, concerned for the health of the animals.

Ascension Parish Animal Control was called Monday to investigate and revisited the home on Braud Road in Gonzales Tuesday.

"I believe the situation is in hand right now," said Ascension Parish spokesperson Martin McConnell. "The animals have been rounded up, they do have a caretaker on site."

Shantelle Fruge's home backs up to the property where the animals are kept. She says she's been watching the dogs for months and she's concerned.

"Dogs that are hungry and kept in small cages from time to time," said Fruge. "Dogs that look like they're dehydrated."

It's believed the huskies escaped through an open gate in the fence. One of them was found dead on the side of the road Monday and picked up by animal control. Animal control says the person who lives in the home is a breeder but hasn't been home for a few days.

"They discovered that the owner of the animals had been arrested and incarcerated," said McConnell.

Animal control says a family member of the breeder has arranged for a caretaker to be at the home. Tuesday morning, he was seen corralling the loose dogs and feeding them. The count is about eight huskies and 25 Pomeranians.

"We are trying to work with the family to get the animals adopted out," said McConnell.

Ascension Parish Animal Control is investigating and assessing the situation. It remains in contact and regularly follows up with cases. It says all appearances are the dogs are well cared for.

McConnell says he's checked with all involved and family of the owner has contacted a veterinarian to check out the dogs. Once the dogs are determined to have no health issues, the family plans to reach out to several groups for assistance in rescuing the dogs.