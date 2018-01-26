Eric Walker's journey back from Tommy John

"It was just the third inning in Omaha that just kind of did it for me," said LSU pitcher Eric Walker.

It was a feeling LSU freshman right-hander Eric Walker will never forget.

"sitting in my bed every night wondering whether it was or not but it was tough it really was," admitted Walker.

After feeling pain radiate through his elbow following his outing at the College World Series, Walker hoped for the best but feared for the worst.

"The tightness got worse," Walker said. "It wasn't a full on tear, it was a very significant partial tear and it just required surgery."

That surgery, better known as tommy john is a nightmare for pitchers at any level.

A typical recovery time of 12-to-16 months ensures Walker will miss the entire upcoming 2018 season.

"Honestly mentally is the hardest part," Walker said. Physically I'm feeling great. It's the mental part here in the fall, out here watching these guys play and obviously I want to be out there with them."

Walker now seven months removed from the surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament,

has once again picked up baseball.

"It's a good feeling definitely feels weird," smiled Walker. The arm hasn't been doing that for seven months. So, it felt good, it felt real good.

Walker is currently on a 34-week designed throwing program that he will complete throughout the entire spring into summer.

"It felt natural," said Walker. Just kind of let it go because now it's healthy and you just have to get over that mental block and get back to throwing."

Now he hopes with the dedication and hard-work he's putting in, it will allow him to return to full strength for 2019 season.

"You know I don't know if I'll come back stronger, the same, worse," said Walker. But, I know I'm doing everything that I can to come back the same guy if not better."