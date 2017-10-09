85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan

3 hours 2 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, October 09 2017 Oct 9, 2017 October 09, 2017 11:24 AM October 09, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HAZARD, Ky. - EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the Trump administration will abandon the Obama-era clean power plan aimed at reducing global warming.
  
Speaking in Kentucky on Monday, Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule on Tuesday "to withdraw the so-called clean power plan of the past administration."
  
The clean power plan aimed to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. It was a centerpiece of the Obama administration's environmental policies.
  
The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to declare the Obama-era rule exceeded federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet.
  
Pruitt said the EPA should not use its authority "to say to you we are going to declare war on any sector of our economy."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days