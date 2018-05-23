EPA awards over $200,000 to help restore La. coastal habitat

NEW ORLEANS- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Gulf of Mexico program has awarded over $200,000 in grants to the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.

The total amount awarded is $285,744. According to a release, the money will go to help restore the swamp and forest habitat near New Orleans.

"The Gulf of Mexico is recognized worldwide as waterbody with significant economic and ecological value—and coastal Louisiana is an integral part of the Gulf ecosystem,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “This grant will help protect and restore the habitat along the Louisiana coast.”

This grant will also provide opportunities for approximately 300 volunteers who will help to add 5,000 or more native swamp forest trees and restore or enhance at least 25 acres of cypress-tupelo swamp habitat, the release states.

“Protecting and restoring our coast is critical to Louisiana’s future, our economy, our way of life, and our ability to be protected from future storms," said House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. "In the Trump Administration, our state has an ally that understands the urgency of this need, and I’m pleased that they have partnered with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana to help rebuild roughly 25 acres of our coastal wetlands."

