Envoys urge Israel, Palestinians to back peace

PARIS - More than 70 countries have called on Israel and the Palestinians to restate their commitment to a peace settlement and to refrain from unilateral actions.



The closing statement at a Mideast peace conference in Paris on Sunday was meant to send a powerful message to Israel and the incoming Trump administration to keep hopes alive for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.



Trump's campaign platform made no mention of Palestinian independence - the solution favored by the international community.



The statement urged both sides to "officially restate their commitment to the two-state solution" and disassociate from voices that reject this. It also called for them not to take one-side actions that could prejudge talks.



While the Palestinians welcomed the conference, Israel called it "rigged."