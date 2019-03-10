Entire town of Greensburg under boil order for water

GREENSBURG – This entire St. Helena Parish town is under a boil order as of lunchtime Wednesday.

There was a water failure along the water system earlier in the day, prompting the boil order once the water service was restored. The cause of the failure was still being investigated as of this post.

Typically, a boil order is issued for 24 hours until the water is tested and deemed safe for use.

Customers who are on the "town water system" are impacted by the boil order.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one full minute and then allow to cool before consuming, according to the Department of Health and Hospitals. This includes water used for food preparation, brushing your teeth, or bathing. Salt can be added to remove flat or metallic taste in boiled water.

