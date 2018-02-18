71°
Entertaining toothy lessons, checkups for underserved kids

Sunday, February 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: School of Dentistry - LSU Health New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana State University's dental school will be giving entertainment and check-ups to about 180 students from a New Orleans elementary school Friday. It's LSU's 11th year in Give Kids a Smile Day, and its largest event so far.

The American Dental Association Foundation says events nationwide have helped more than 5.5 million underserved children since 2003. Its president, Dr. Bill Calnon, says programs in Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama expect to provide dental education and, where possible, free checkups and even further care to more than 17,000 children this year.

About 6,000 of them are kindergarten and primary students in rural Louisiana. EatMoveGrow program director Amy Karam says all will get dental education, toothbrushes and toothpaste - often their first toothbrushes. She says 600 to 700 also will get free checkups.

