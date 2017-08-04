Entering a wet pattern

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight, some showers possible under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 70s.

The wet pattern starts today. What's left of this past weekend's cold front, is now moving back toward the north as a disturbance that will perturb our atmosphere for the next several days. This will increase the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. Rain continues into next week however, but actual coverage will vary from day to day. The regular summertime humidity has returned across the area and this will help fuel any showers that we see. No severe weather is expected.

The tropics are relatively quiet, and no development is expected through at least the end of the week.

