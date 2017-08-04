Latest Weather Blog
Entering a wet pattern
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight, some showers possible under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 70s.
The wet pattern starts today. What's left of this past weekend's cold front, is now moving back toward the north as a disturbance that will perturb our atmosphere for the next several days. This will
The tropics are relatively quiet, and no development is expected through at least the end of
