69°
Latest Weather Blog
Entergy working to restore power at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE – Property managers say half of the Mall of Louisiana is without power on Thursday afternoon due to a nearby outage.
A spokesperson for the mall property management company says Entergy is working to restore power to the impacted stores by 12:30 p.m.
Drivers in the area reported that traffic lights in the area are not working properly. Baton Rouge Police are responding to the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy traffic on Bluebonnet... traffic lights out by the mall— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) April 6, 2017
This is a developing story.