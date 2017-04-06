69°
Entergy working to restore power at Mall of Louisiana

April 06, 2017
BATON ROUGE –  Property managers say half of the Mall of Louisiana is without power on Thursday afternoon due to a nearby outage.

A spokesperson for the mall property management company says Entergy is working to restore power to the impacted stores by 12:30 p.m.

Drivers in the area reported that traffic lights in the area are not working properly. Baton Rouge Police are responding to the area.

This is a developing story.

