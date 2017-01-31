72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Entergy work to cause outages in Plaquemine

29 minutes 36 seconds ago January 31, 2017 Jan 31, 2017 Tuesday, January 31 2017 January 31, 2017 4:25 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

PLAQUEMINE – Entergy will be performing work that will cause outages on Wednesday and Thursday in Plaquemine.

The work will cause outages to all Plaquemine City Light & Water electrical customers. Electrical power will be turned off at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for 20 minutes and again at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 for up to two hours.

The city gets power from Entergy's power grid system and when repairs are necessary, the city can be affected.

The outages are not being caused by the City of Plaquemine, officials say. Citizens are advised to plan accordingly for the outages.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days