Entergy work to cause outages in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE – Entergy will be performing work that will cause outages on Wednesday and Thursday in Plaquemine.

The work will cause outages to all Plaquemine City Light & Water electrical customers. Electrical power will be turned off at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for 20 minutes and again at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 for up to two hours.

The city gets power from Entergy's power grid system and when repairs are necessary, the city can be affected.

The outages are not being caused by the City of Plaquemine, officials say. Citizens are advised to plan accordingly for the outages.