Entergy to present flood recovery grants to Salvation Army, St. Bernard Project

BATON ROUGE – Entergy will present grants, totaling $225,000, to the Salvation Army and the St. Bernard Project in efforts to help the community recover from the August flood.

The grants will be presented to the Salvation Army and the St. Bernard Project, which helps to rebuild damaged homes and buildings, on Mar. 9.



The Salvation Army will receive $100,000 to repair its flood-damaged offices and the St. Bernard Project will receive $125,000 to help residents rebuild their homes.



The grant presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army location at 7361 Airline Highway.