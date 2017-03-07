67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Entergy to present flood recovery grants to Salvation Army, St. Bernard Project

1 hour 34 minutes 43 seconds ago March 07, 2017 Mar 7, 2017 Tuesday, March 07 2017 March 07, 2017 4:29 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Entergy will present grants, totaling $225,000, to the Salvation Army and the St. Bernard Project in efforts to help the community recover from the August flood. 

The grants will be presented to the Salvation Army and the St. Bernard Project, which helps to rebuild damaged homes and buildings, on Mar. 9.

The Salvation Army will receive $100,000 to repair its flood-damaged offices and the St. Bernard Project will receive $125,000 to help residents rebuild their homes.

The grant presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army location at 7361 Airline Highway.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days