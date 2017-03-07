Entergy: thousands lost power across Baton Rouge Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE – Thousands were left without power across Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

Around 2,000 people briefly lost power off Kennilworth Parkway just before 9 a.m. Tuesday according to Entergy's outage map. Power was restored around 9:20 a.m.

The Kennilworth Parkway was not the only Entergy outage Tuesday. After 10 a.m. another 2,000 customers lost power off Drusilla Lane.

It is not clear what caused the outages at this time. Calls to Entergy were not returned.

This story will be updated as new information is released.