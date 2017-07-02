Entergy says customer savings from grid manager top $500M

JACKSON, Miss. - Entergy Corp. estimates electrical customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas saved nearly $500 million during the first three years of Entergy's membership in a regional grid manager.

New Orleans-based Entergy estimated $1.4 billion in customer savings over a decade when it joined Indiana-based Midcontinent Independent Transmission System Operator in 2013.

MISO directs electricity flows across parts of 15 states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. It seeks to make sure power is generated at the cheapest possible plant, even if that's far away.

Entergy has 2.9 million customers in four states. The company says customers of Entergy Louisiana have saved $286 million, while Entergy Mississippi customers saved $118 million, Entergy Texas customers saved $54 million and Entergy New Orleans customers saved $36 million. No figures were released for Entergy Arkansas.