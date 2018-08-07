Entergy: Reports of suspicious odor in air 'not a gas leak'

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A portion of North Baton Rouge was blocked off due to multiple reports of a suspicious odor in the air Monday night.

Reports of the odor began around 7:45 p.m. Monday evening. At 10:20 p.m., a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the smell was dissipating, but response teams were unable to find the source.

Entergy says crews searched in the area near Shelley Street and Evangeline Street, and while there was an odor in the air, it's not from gas.

Law enforcement and fire crews also responded along with a HazMat team. ExxonMobil says the odor is not in relation to the chemical plant in North Baton Rouge.

News 2 reached out to the Department of Environmental Quality for any possible details.

