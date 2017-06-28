83°
Entergy receives approval to build new Lake Charles power plant
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Public Service Commission voted Wednesday to approve construction of a new Entergy power plant in Lake Charles.
Entergy said it expects to issue full notice to begin construction by August 1. The plant, which is scheduled to be in service by June 2020, will cost $872 million to build including transmission and other project-related costs and contingency.
"This plant will not only provide needed generating capacity for the fast-growing region, but it’s another step in our ongoing effort to upgrade Entergy Louisiana’s plants so they operate more efficiently, affordably and with fewer emissions,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.
Entergy says the plant’s high efficiency will save customers between $1.3 billion and $2 billion over the anticipated 30-year life of the plant. Customer savings are reportedly expected to exceed the project’s construction cost in less than 10 years.
