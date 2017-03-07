72°
Entergy: morning power outage impacted 2,000 customers

March 07, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Nearly 2,000 people briefly lost power in the Kenilworth area Tuesday morning.

The company’s outage map reported 1,887 customers were impacted by the outage. It is not clear what caused the outage at this time.

This story will be updated with new details as new information is released.

