Entergy: morning power outage impacted 2,000 customers
BATON ROUGE – Nearly 2,000 people briefly lost power in the Kenilworth area Tuesday morning.
The company’s outage map reported 1,887 customers were impacted by the outage. It is not clear what caused the outage at this time.
This story will be updated with new details as new information is released.
