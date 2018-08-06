Entergy: Multiple reports of suspicious odor in air, not a gas leak

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A portion of North Baton Rouge has been blocked off due to several reports of a suspicious odor in the air.

Entergy says crews are in the area near Shelley Street and Evangeline, and while there is an odor in the air, it's not from gas.

Law enforcement and fire crews are also responding along with a HazMat team.

We'll update the story as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.