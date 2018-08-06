79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Entergy: Multiple reports of suspicious odor in air, not a gas leak

1 hour 12 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 August 06, 2018 8:23 PM August 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A portion of North Baton Rouge has been blocked off due to several reports of a suspicious odor in the air.

Entergy says crews are in the area near Shelley Street and Evangeline, and while there is an odor in the air, it's not from gas. 

Law enforcement and fire crews are also responding along with a HazMat team.

We'll update the story as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days