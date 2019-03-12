Entergy installing new devices to help areas prone to power outages

BATON ROUGE - Entergy is installing new technology which it hopes will help areas that experience frequent power outages.

Right along the Evangeline Street, crew members are cutting and hammering around electric poles and assembling wires 40 feet high.

"What we are doing is installing new devices, a new technology called reclosers. Now they have been around for a long time, but this is better technology," said Greg Guilbeau, with Entergy.

The devices resemble spring-like pipes and come in a group of three. They are made to restore power in seconds after natural situations like fallen tree limbs, animal interference or bad weather.

"They literally can reroute power. So if an outage occurs, and its permanent outages, a tree falls into the line and doesn't go through... This device can talk to other devices and move the lines around the open points and actually keep power on or restore for certain customers. And they will not be affected as much," Guilbeau said.

After some extensive research, the company decided to install the devices in areas that experienced multiple outages and needed upgraded service.

"We looked at data over a 3-year period and we looked at the number of outages, causes, the number of customers on the devices that are behind these particular reclosers, so we can maximize where it impacts our customers the most," said Guilbeau.

Entergy Louisiana is installing 50 of these devices in the state of Louisiana. Twenty-one of those devices are currently being installed in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"And we should have al 21 installed by this weekend," Guilbeau said.

The cost of the devices is not cheap.

"On average, a complete installed unit is about $50,000, so for a total for $2.5 million for Louisiana," Guilbeau said.

Entergy says customers should not see any changes in their bill.

"This does not specifically cost them anything, this is just money that we spend every year to improve reliability,"Guilbeau said.