Entergy grants $2M to Louisiana college engineering program
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Entergy is giving $2 million to a Louisiana university's engineering program.
The donation to Southern University in Baton Rouge was announced Monday at an event attended by company leaders, university representatives, and elected officials, including Gov. John Bel Edwards. Entergy says the money will support engineering classroom and lab upgrades, bolster engineering curriculum and faculty professional development and create internship programs.
A statement by Entergy chairman and CEO Leo Denault says Southern University is an ideal company partner because it's a "national leader" in educating minority and female engineers. Entergy has more than 1 million electricity customers in Louisiana.
