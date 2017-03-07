79°
Entergy: fallen tree limb caused Kenilworth Parkway outage
BATON ROUGE – Crews say a fallen tree branch caused power outages for more than 2,000 customers off Kenilworth Parkway Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for Entergy said a tree limb fell from a customer's tree onto a power line. The outage impacted 1,800 customers. Crews restored power to the area one hour later.
The Kenilworth Parkway outage was not the only outage reported across Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. Around 10 a.m. Entergy's outage map reported that 2,000 customers lost post off Drusilla Lane. Crews were doing maintenance work inside the Drusilla substation and a piece of equipment malfunctioned. The outage lasted about five minutes.
