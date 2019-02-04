Entergy, Capital Area United Way team up to provide free tax preparation

BATON ROUGE - Qualifying Louisiana families can receive free tax preparation provided by Entergy and Capital Area United Way.

Officials say residents can also win money during the Super Tax Day events held throughout Baton Rouge in February and March. According to a new release, the first event is this weekend.

Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library. Click here for more information on event locations.

People will be there to assist qualifying families with tax preparation and a variety of other services, including helping them claim Earned Income Tax Credits.

Residents who agree to save part of their total refund at Super Tax Day events will have an opportunity to win up to $50 in cash through a scratch-off card promotion and will be entered in other drawings, including a $10,000 grand prize from the national Save Your Refund program.