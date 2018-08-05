89°
English teacher receives Louisiana education fellowship

Sunday, August 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Advocate
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A south Louisiana English teacher has landed the state's $50,000 fellowship to pursue education initiatives.
  
The Advocate reports that Kimberly Eckert of Brusly is the first winner of the stipend sponsored by the state Department of Education.
  
The money paid to the West Baton Rouge Parish School District will allow Eckert to take a sabbatical, trim her teaching load and focus on attracting students to a career in teaching.
  
Eckert says she plans to teach two classes this fall compared to her customary five or six-course workload. One class will promote a national initiative called "Educators Rising," which gives students who are interested in becoming teachers both skills and hands-on experience.
  
Eckert was named Louisiana Teacher of the Year a year ago.
