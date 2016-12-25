67°
Engineer in NYC crash that killed 4 to get lifetime pension

10 hours 12 minutes 33 seconds ago December 24, 2016 Dec 24, 2016 Saturday, December 24 2016 December 24, 2016 9:01 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW YORK - A published report says an engineer who fell asleep at the controls of a speeding train in New York City and caused a derailment that killed four people will receive a lifetime disability pension.
    
The Journal News reports that William Rockefeller will receive $3,200 a month from Metro-North Railroad.
    
Rockefeller was at the controls of a Metro-North train that derailed in the Bronx in December 2013. Four passengers were killed and dozens were injured.
    
Prosecutors said Rockefeller fell asleep at the controls. They declined to prosecute him.
    
The Metro-North pension is in addition to Rockefeller's federal railroad retirement pension. The amount of that pension has not been disclosed.
    
Rockefeller has filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against Metro-North. He claims the commuter railroad was to blame for the accident.

