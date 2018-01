Engelbert Humperdinck concert at Paragon Casino canceled

Image courtesy Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE - A concert scheduled for today at the Paragon Casino Resort has been canceled.

According to officials, The Engelbert Humperdinck concert scheduled for today, January 21, at 3 p.m. has been canceled due to Humperdinck having to return home for a family emergency.

Guests may obtain a refund on purchased tickets, and the box office will open to communicate with guests who need assistance.