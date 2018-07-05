Engagement ring found after 4th of July celebration in Livingston Parish, police seeking rightful owner

Photo: Google Earth

WALKER - Police are trying to track down the owner of a ring that appears to have been lost over the Fourth of July holiday.

According to the Walker Police Department, the diamond engagement ring was turned in around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The piece of jewelry was reportedly discovered in a field just east of the playground equipment in Hutchinson Park.

The department says it is holding onto the ring until its rightful owner comes forward. Police are asking that whoever calls in is able to describe the ring to ensure it finds its way back home.

Anyone who believes they know the owner of the ring is asked to call (225) 664-3125.