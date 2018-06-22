Energy-saving program can save customers money too

BATON ROUGE - A program offered to Entergy users is saving some customers a large chunk of change. The program, Entergy Solutions, is offered to Entergy customers at no additional charge.

Pat Thomas lives off Millerville Road and participated in the program in 2016. Since she says she's saved hundreds of dollars in electricity.

"I noticed within three months, I started paying attention," she said. "Everybody needs to save money."

Entergy Solutions is an energy efficiency program that helps residential or business customers lower their monthly bill at no additional cost to them. A vendor contracted through Entergy provides customers with cash incentives in the form of instant rebates. Those include sealing leaks in ductwork, sealing leaks in the house, and adding ceiling insulation. Customers like Thomas often see a quick return in the form of a lower monthly Entergy bill. From Apil 2016 to April 2018 Thomas' Entergy bill went down by about $70.

"That's a big difference, guys," she said.

The program began in 2014, and since then, Greg Guilbeau of Entergy says it's spent about $20 million on energy efficiency in residences and businesses. It also helps Entergy postpone major upgrades because it's lowering overall usage.

"Your house is more efficient, your business is more efficient, your bill goes down," said Guilbeau.

Since 2014, customers have saved about 110 million kWh. The annual amount of kWh saved has grown by more than 70 percent during the first three years of the program. Entergy says that's equivalent to taking nearly 18,000 cars off the road for a year.

Entergy is authorized by the Public Service Commission to spend $7 million a year helping customers though Entergy Solutions. The program wrapped up in November 2017 and has since been searching for a new vendor to restart the program in 2018.

The funding for the program comes from the customers. About 50 cents is added to the monthly bill of a typical residential customer. A minimal amount that adds up for people to use.

"It's kind of a first come, first serve basis," said Guilbeau.

Eligibility is fairly wide open for Entergy Louisiana residential customers (rent or own). The customer must live in a single-family home or multi-family unit of four units or fewer that's at least one year old with electric air conditioning (central or window).

Right now, Entergy is searching for a new vendor to start the program. Applications are not currently available. Guilbeau says the program should start back up again in July.

To learn more about Entergy Solutions, click here.