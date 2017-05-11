78°
Latest Weather Blog
Energy chief says hole has been filled at nuclear waste site
RICHLAND - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says a hole that developed in the top of a nuclear waste storage tunnel in Washington state has been filled.
Perry announced Thursday morning that the 400-square foot hole was filled swiftly and safely. He says the next step is to reduce risks at the aging tunnel.
The hole was discovered Tuesday morning on top of a nuclear waste storage tunnel on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. Workers started filling the hole Wednesday.
The cause of the partial collapse of the tunnel, which was built in 1956, has not been determined.
The Energy Department has said no one was injured in the incident and no radiation was released to the environment.
Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students make prosthetic hand for classmate using 3D printer
-
Elementary students donate money for EBRSO bulletproof vests
-
Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane
-
Large barge tipped over in False River, been there since August
-
Judge lifts Council on Aging director's restraining order against client's family