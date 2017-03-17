EMT struck, killed by stolen ambulance in NYC

NEW YORK - Police say an emergency medical technician in New York City has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance.



Authorities say 44-year-old Yadira Arroyo had stopped her ambulance in the Bronx around yesterday evening after being alerted that a man was riding on the back of the vehicle.



Police say when she got out to investigate, the man jumped into the vehicle.



Arroyo tried to stop the man, but he put the ambulance in reverse, striking her. He then crashed into parked cars and got stuck on a snowbank.



He's now in custody.