EMS employee on leave after alleged sexual battery

By: Kevin Dupuy
File photo - BR EMS

BATON ROUGE – LSU Police are investigating after a woman said she was sexually battered by an EMS employee earlier this month.

According to police reports, the victim told investigators that the incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 13. She said she was sexually battered by an unknown EMS employee while she was being treated for an illness.

A spokesperson for EMS said that an employee is currently on leave and EMS is also investigating the incident. 

More details will be added as new information is released.

