Employees say home health provider not paying for services

BATON ROUGE - Employees of a home care provider say they haven't been paid in three weeks. They tell 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss that this isn't the first time they've had problems getting their checks.

Latrice Knox says she has bills to pay and a family to take care of, but it's been pretty difficult since she says her employer, Seasons Care Services, Inc., hasn't paid her.

"You're not getting paid on time or you have to wait another week or two for your check," said Knox.

Employees of Seasons Care Services say they are supposed to receive a paycheck twice a month. Knox says she's gone three weeks without pay and has missed two paychecks. When she received her paycheck today, she went to cash it and ran into another problem.

"I went to the bank to cash it and they told me they're not able to," said Knox. "They're not able to cash my check and, I mean, I have three kids to feed, I've got rent, I've got lights, insurance, I have all of that and I can't get my money and I go to work faithfully."

Knox works through Seasons Care Services as a home care provider. She says she's been working with the same client for seven months and she is invested.

"I go, I still go despite not being paid," she said.

Seasons Care Services is listed as a provider on the Louisiana Department of Health website. LDH tells 2 On Your Side it reimburses the company as a provider but it cannot speak on the business practices and models of Seasons Care.

Friday, WBRZ knocked on the door of the business located on Wooddale Boulevard near S. Choctaw in Baton Rouge. The door was not answered, but the lights were on and employee time sheets could be seen scattered on the office floor. The LDH license hangs on the wall in the lobby.

Rose Collins, who used to work with Seasons Care Services says she came to retrieve her last paycheck but ran into the same problem as Knox.

"They tell me they can't cash my check," said Collins.

Collins says she joined the Seasons Care Services team in 2004 and over the years has experienced a number of paycheck issues. She left the business in November for a more reliable company.

LDH said its Medicaid recipients who have chosen Seasons Care as a provider has received their services and it's working to give the recipients the opportunity to choose another provider. LDH says, to its knowledge, it has been billed appropriately for care provided and has reimbursed Season's Care.

The phones to the business appear to have been disconnected or turned off Friday afternoon.