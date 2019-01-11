Employee, two others arrested for stealing from shipyard

Photo:Travis Bouziga, David Ingram, and Davin Burns

LAFOURCHE - Authorities in Lafourche Parish have arrested three men after multiple metal items, worth approximately $100,000, were stolen from a shipyard.

On January 3, deputies responded to the Port Fourchon shipyard for a reported theft. Authorities were able to identify shipyard employee Travis Bouziga as a suspect.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned there had been multiple instances of metal being taken from the shipyard dating back several months. Authorities say Bouziga had arranged for a man named David Ingram to steal metal on numerous occasions and have it scrapped. They would then split the cash. According to the sheriff's office, Ingram had scrapped over one million pounds of metal since June 2018.

Deputies later discovered a third suspect, Davin Burns, also assisted with the thefts on multiple occasions.

On Wednesday, warrants were obtained for all three men. They were arrested and charged with felony theft.