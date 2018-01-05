Employee charged with stealing more than $25,000 from Assumption business

PIERRE PART- A woman was arrested after it was discovered she had allegedly stolen thousands of dollars from her employer.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Danielle Fuller was arrested Wednesday.

On Dec. 28, deputies began an investigation into a potential theft at a Pierre Part business. The store manager had contacted authorities to report a suspected theft by an employee which they believed persisted over a period of time.

Through an investigation, Fuller was identified as a suspect. The sheriff's office says she was found to have stolen a significant amount of cash through deceptive and fraudulent practices.

Fuller was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of theft valued at over $25,000 and one count of identity theft.

Authorities say no customer information was used or comprised during Fuller's crimes.

Fuller remains incarcerated in lieu of a $30,000 bond.