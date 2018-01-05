Latest Weather Blog
Employee charged with stealing more than $25,000 from Assumption business
PIERRE PART- A woman was arrested after it was discovered she had allegedly stolen thousands of dollars from her employer.
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Danielle Fuller was arrested Wednesday.
On Dec. 28, deputies began an investigation into a potential theft at a Pierre Part business. The store manager had contacted authorities to report a suspected theft by an employee which they believed persisted over a period of time.
Through an investigation, Fuller was identified as a suspect. The sheriff's office says she was found to have stolen a significant amount of cash through deceptive and fraudulent practices.
Fuller was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of theft valued at over $25,000 and one count of identity theft.
Authorities say no customer information was used or comprised during Fuller's crimes.
Fuller remains incarcerated in lieu of a $30,000 bond.
