Employee arrested for allegedly raping elderly patient

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA - A 27-year-old Alexandria man has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he worked.
  
The Alexandria Police Department says the alleged incident happened Tuesday at a hospital in Alexandria.
  
The employee, Juantavies White, is accused of having sex with a patient who suffers from dementia.
  
Further details have not been released.
  
White faces charges of first-degree rape. He's being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
