58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Empire' actor turns self in to face charge

3 hours 57 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, February 21 2019 Feb 21, 2019 February 21, 2019 5:56 AM February 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has turned himself in to face a charge of making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tells The Associated Press that Smollett turned himself in early Thursday at central booking. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to hold a morning news conference and Smollett is expected to appear in court later in the day.

The 36-year-old actor was charged Wednesday. The charge could bring up to three years in prison. It could also force the actor to pay for the cost of the investigation into his report of a Jan. 29 beating.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days