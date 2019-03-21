Emergency repairs complete on Sunshine Bridge; eastbound lanes to fully re-open this weekend

DONALSONVILLE - DOTD says both eastbound lanes on the Sunshine Bridge will be open Saturday, several months after a barge collided with the structure.

Officials say the emergency structural repairs to the bridge are complete and both eastbound lanes will be open starting 6 a.m. Saturday. Crews are preparing to begin work on a maintenance project on the westbound lanes, which was planned before October 2018 collision. That project will likely keep the westbound side limited to one lane through the summer.

In order to begin construction, the westbound side will have a temporary, intermittent closure from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday. DOTD said, this maintenance project includes replacing the finger joints of the approach spans, restoring the approach girder splices, and repairs to the top chord safety handrails.

The two eastbound lanes will be open for travel and the outside westbound lane will be the only westbound lane open while crews continue maintenance work. Officials say, additional westbound lane shifts will occur before the project is completed.