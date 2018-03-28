Emergency quarantine declared for crop-killing pest

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry declared an emergency quarantine for Roseau cane scale.

According to the emergency declaration, Roseau cane scale poses a threat to the health and welfare of Louisiana's wetlands, and possibly sorghum, sugarcane, and rice industries.

“Following an extensive survey conducted by the LSU AgCenter, it has been determined that efforts should be made to limit the spread of Roseau cane scale. Therefore, a quarantine is now in effect,” said Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain.

Quarantine areas in the state include portions of the following parishes south of Louisiana Highway 10: Allen, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Vernon, Washington, and West Feliciana.

These entire parishes are quarantined: Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, Vermillion, and West Baton Rouge.

The quarantine went into effect Monday and will remain in effect until further notice. For more information click here.