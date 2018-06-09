Emergency crews responding to five-car pileup on I-10

PORT ALLEN - Crews are on the scene of a crash involving five vehicles on I-10.

The incident was reported around 2:00 p.m. Saturday on I-10 East at mile marker 151 near LA 415.

All lanes are currently blocked, but traffic is passing on the shoulder.

No word yet on reported injuries or what caused the accident.

Check back for updates.