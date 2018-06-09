93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Emergency crews responding to five-car pileup on I-10

2 hours 10 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 June 09, 2018 2:42 PM June 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

PORT ALLEN - Crews are on the scene of a crash involving five vehicles on I-10.

The incident was reported around 2:00 p.m. Saturday on I-10 East at mile marker 151 near LA 415.

All lanes are currently blocked, but traffic is passing on the shoulder.

No word yet on reported injuries or what caused the accident.

Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days