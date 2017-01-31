65°
Emergency crews responding to crash near Walker South Road

January 31, 2017 6:36 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

LIVINGSTON – Authorities are responding to a crash on Hammack Road at Walker South Road.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the driver before transported from the scene. Witnesses said that the driver did not stop at a stop sign and then slammed into a tree.

Bystanders ran to assist the driver as smoke was coming from the vehicle.

A News 2 crew is on the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

