87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boat wreck reported on Amite River Friday

1 hour 7 minutes 55 seconds ago May 19, 2017 May 19, 2017 Friday, May 19 2017 May 19, 2017 1:02 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Wildlife and Fisheries agents responded to a reported boat wreck in the Amite River around lunch Friday.

Specific details are unavailable, a spokesperson with the state game warden bureau said he'd be releasing details shortly. Authorities from surrounding parishes confirmed, though, the state was working a situation on the river.

Agents were dispatched to a reported boat having overturned on the Amite near where the river meets Claycut Bayou. The nearest landmark is Mallard Lakes, an upscale neighborhood in EBR off Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Check back for updates.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days