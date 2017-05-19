87°
Boat wreck reported on Amite River Friday
BATON ROUGE – Wildlife and Fisheries agents responded to a reported boat wreck in the Amite River around lunch Friday.
Specific details are unavailable, a spokesperson with the state game warden bureau said he'd be releasing details shortly. Authorities from surrounding parishes confirmed, though, the state was working a situation on the river.
Agents were dispatched to a reported boat having overturned on the Amite near where the river meets Claycut Bayou. The nearest landmark is Mallard Lakes, an upscale neighborhood in EBR off Hoo Shoo Too Road.
Check back for updates.
